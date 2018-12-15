Liverpool

Fire breaks out at Chester Zoo

  • 15 December 2018
A large fire has broken out at Chester Zoo prompting an evacuation of visitors and animals.

The site is one of the most popular tourism venues in the UK.

The zoo tweeted that the blaze had broken out in its Monsoon Forest habitat.

It said teams were working to bring the situation under control and to move all animals away from the fire.

Image caption The fire broke out in the Monsoon Habitat area

