Image copyright Thailand Police Image caption Thai immigration police arrested the brothers on 17 November, it has emerged

Two brothers wanted by police in Merseyside over suspected drug trafficking offences have been arrested in Thailand.

Joseph and Gregory Mulhare from Wirral were detained on 17 November in Pattaya by Thai immigration police, it emerged.

The pair, aged 43 and 38, are being held under warrants from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit.

They are suspected of trafficking cocaine, ecstasy and methamphetamine in the UK.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption The brothers were wanted by police in Merseyside for suspected drug offences

Merseyside Police issued an appeal to speak to the brothers on 14 November.

The Foreign Office said: "We are providing assistance to two British men following their arrest and detention in Thailand."