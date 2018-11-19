Image caption Women are being forced into sex work, often in exposed red light areas, charities say

The Universal Credit benefits system is forcing some women to turn to sex work, charities say.

The BBC has spoken to five charities and organisations in England who say there are increasing numbers of women on the credit (UC) in this position.

Frank Field, MP for Birkenhead, also told MPs in October "some women have taken to the red-light district for the first time" as a result of UC.

The government said: "No-one has to face hardship on Universal Credit."

"Julie", from Merseyside, never thought she would have to turn to sex work.

But an eight-week wait for the single mum's first payment after transferring from her previous benefits left her "desperate", so when she was offered £30 for sex she took it.

"It's something I never ever thought I would be ever capable of doing," said Julie, who asked for her real name not to be used.

"So I'm, like, very disappointed in myself and ashamed in myself."

When Mr Field made his comments in the Commons, then Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey said work needed to be done to help them.

"Perhaps [Mr Field] could tell these ladies and the work coaches can that now we have got record job vacancies - 830,000 job vacancies - and perhaps there are other jobs on offer," she said.

Image caption Women in Liverpool and Merseyside, have turned to sex work following the introduction of Universal Credit, charities say

But Mr Field told the BBC he had received no contact from the government since raising the issue in parliament, following UC's introduction in his constituency in November 2017.

"[Women turning to sex work is] an absolute indictment of welfare reform… it seems that you couldn't get a worse result," he said.

'I said no at first'

Critics of the new benefit payment have said that many people have been forced to wait weeks for their first payment and the government has apologised for "mistakes" in the scheme's introduction.

In an interview with Radio 4's You and Yours, Julie said it was this delay that forced her to turn to sex work.

"I didn't go out looking for it, I said no at first ... it wasn't until about three weeks later that I said 'OK, yeah,' because I thought I need to, because I need money," she said.

She does now receive the benefit payments and said "without it, I would be on the streets, I would have no food. I'd have nothing".

Angela Murphy, from the Tomorrow's Women Wirral charity, said Julie was not alone.

"That's a very familiar story ... the delay [in payments] is massive, how are you supposed to cope?" she said.

"So people think its as a quick fix: 'I'll go out, do a bit of sex work, it's a quick fix'. But then they get trapped."

Image copyright PA Image caption Most sex workers have children, say the English Collective of Prostitutes

Cari Mitchell, of the English Collective of Prostitutes, said they have also heard reports of women turning to sex work as a result of Universal Credit's introduction, to replace six existing benefit payments.

"Most sex workers are mothers and most of those are single mothers," she said.

"They're placed in an impossible situation where for increasing numbers the option to go into the sex industry in order to survive becomes real," she said.

A spokesman for the Department of Work and Pensions said: "No-one has to face hardship on Universal Credit, and 100% advances are available from day one of a claim."

The government was "committed to tackling the harm and exploitation that can be associated with prostitution," he said.