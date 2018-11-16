Image copyright Google Image caption Peter Seeclear died after spending several days fishing with another man in Stadt Moers Park

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 45-year-old who had been camping in a Merseyside park.

The suspect, also 45, was detained after Peter Seeclear's death, on 30 October, which Merseyside Police initially thought was not suspicious.

Mr Seeclear, of Toxteth, died after several days of fishing with another man in Stadt Moers Park, Whiston.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after his companion raised the alarm saying he had suffered a seizure.

'Severe chest injuries'

"Initial examination of the body by paramedics and officers found that there were no obvious injuries to suggest anything out of the ordinary," said Det Ch Insp Richie Jones.

"A digital autopsy was carried out in Preston at the request of the coroner and during that examination some internal injuries, not consistent with a non-suspicious death were identified and the examination was halted.

"On 14 November, a Home Office post-mortem was carried out and the cause of death was identified as severe traumatic chest injuries."

The suspect, also from Toxteth, is being held for questioning at a police station.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward, especially anyone who was close to the park's fishing pond around the time of Mr Seeclear's death.

"Peter's family are devastated by their loss and I would urge anyone who has information which could assist our investigation to come forward," added Det Ch Insp Jones.