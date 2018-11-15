Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sean Cox is receiving treatment in the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dun Laoghaire.

Roma football club is to donate €150,000 (£133,000) towards the medical and rehabilitation costs of a fan who was attacked in Liverpool.

Sean Cox, 53, from Ireland, suffered a brain injury before a match between Liverpool and Roma in April.

The club said officials had visited Mr Cox and his wife and would work with them on initiatives to help cover care costs "over a multi-year period".

Martina Cox said her husband "will require care for the rest of his life".

The father-of-three, from Dunboyne, Co Meath, was severely beaten outside Anfield on 24 April before the first leg of Liverpool's Champion League semi-final.

'Should never happen'

He is receiving treatment in the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dun Laoghaire.

Roma said it would donate €100,000 and chairman Jim Pallotta will make a personal donation of €50,000.

Mr Pallotta said: "What happened to Sean Cox should never happen to anyone attending a football match.

"Our thoughts today, as they have been from day one, are with Sean, Martina and their whole family.

"We all hope Sean makes as full a recovery as possible."

Mrs Cox said: "Our life has been turned upside down by what has happened to Sean.

"There is no sign of Sean being able to return home any time soon and even with extensive specialist rehabilitation efforts, which will take years, he will require care for the rest of his life."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jurgen Klopp earlier donated 5,000 euros towards Mr Cox's treatment

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp has donated 5,000 euros (£4,400) towards Mr Cox's long-term care.

In October, Roma fan Filippo Lombardi, 21, was cleared of being part of a joint attack on Mr Cox, but admitted violent disorder.

During the trial, Mr Cox's brother Martin said his brother could not speak or sit up unaided following the attack.

The court heard another man had been arrested in Rome in connection with the attack and was awaiting extradition.