A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a man almost two weeks after he was attacked.

Police found the 47-year-old victim with serious head and chest injuries at a house in Kelday Close, Kirkby, in the early hours of 23 October.

He died in hospital at about 08:00 GMT on Tuesday, Merseyside Police said. His next of kin have been informed.

Two men aged 50 and 55 arrested at the time of the incident were later released on bail.

Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination will be conducted in due course to establish the cause of death.

The force added "extensive inquiries were ongoing" and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.