Image copyright Google Image caption Police want to speak to anyone who had been near the stables on Friday night

A 50-year-old man is being held on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman at a stables.

Cheshire Police attended the stables following reports concerning the victim's welfare after 22:00 GMT on Friday.

The 49-year-old woman died at the scene on Old Alder Lane in Burtonwood, the force said.

A spokesman said the death was being treated as suspicious and appealed for any dashcam footage from the area.

Det Insp Adam Waller said they were also keen to speak to anyone who had been nearby on Friday night.