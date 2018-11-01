Image copyright Family handout Image caption The 17-year-old was shot in the Huyton area of Knowsley in October 2017

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager who was shot in the head while riding pillion on a motorbike.

James Meadows, 17, was fatally wounded in what police described as a "targeted shooting" on Lyme Cross Road in Huyton, Merseyside, on 8 October 2017.

He was taken to hospital but died the following day.

Three men aged between 24 and 29 and a 30 year-old woman were due to be questioned by detectives.