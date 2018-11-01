James Meadows: Murder arrests over Huyton teen's shooting death
- 1 November 2018
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager who was shot in the head while riding pillion on a motorbike.
James Meadows, 17, was fatally wounded in what police described as a "targeted shooting" on Lyme Cross Road in Huyton, Merseyside, on 8 October 2017.
He was taken to hospital but died the following day.
Three men aged between 24 and 29 and a 30 year-old woman were due to be questioned by detectives.