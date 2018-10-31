Image copyright Google Image caption Police are questioning a man, 33, and a woman, 27, on suspicion of neglect after the 18-month-old boy was found wandering alone in Prescot

A man and woman have been arrested after a toddler was found wandering alone in a street.

The 18-month-old boy was spotted by a member of the public on Warrington Road in Prescot, Merseysude, on Tuesday morning.

The boy was taken to a nearby school for safety before being moved to hospital, where he was being cared for.

A 27-year-old woman from Whiston and a man, 33, from Prescot, were arrested on suspicion of neglect.