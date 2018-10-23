Image copyright Luke Hobbart Image caption The couple bought Bailey a year ago as a puppy

A cockapoo was killed and its owner needed plastic surgery after a "frenzied" attack by three dogs as they walked through woodland.

Julie Huyton, 38, was walking in Sefton, Merseyside, when her pet was savaged and the animals, which police believe were Staffordshire bull terrier-type dogs.

Her partner Luke Hobbart, 39, said: "It has left us both traumatised."

The dogs were with two men when the attack took place on Saturday evening.

"Julie needed surgery to reconstruct her fingertip. All the guys could say after the attack was 'sorry about your dog'," Mr Hobbart said.

The couple took their dog, named Bailey, to the PDSA treatment centre in Huyton, where it was declared dead.

Image copyright Luke Hobbart Image caption Luke Hobbart and Julie Huyton said they were left traumatised by the attack

Mr Hobbart said: "I picked Bailey up to carry him in but rigor mortis was already setting in. We are devastated."

The couple have reported the attack, which took place close to the Northern Perimeter Road in Pinfold Woods, Netherton, to Merseyside Police.

"We don't want this to happen to anybody else," Mr Hobbart added.

"One of the dogs, which stood back, was brown, while the others that attacked with a frenzy were black with patches of white."

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the 18:50 BST attack to come forward.

Insp Susan Stribling said: "I want to emphasise that anyone walking their dog in our local parks needs to be mindful of their dogs' behaviour at all times and keep their pet on a lead if it is liable to be aggressive."