Image copyright Lynda Roughley Image caption Stacey Atkinson has had another child since her baby died

A drunk mother whose seven-week old daughter died as she fell asleep holding her on a sofa has walked free from court.

Stacey Atkinson, 30, admitted wilfully neglecting Chloe Atkinson Wilkie, causing unnecessary suffering or injury to health, at Liverpool Crown Court.

Judge Andrew Menary QC said society demanded a prison sentence was imposed, but it would be suspended.

He sentenced Atkinson, of St Helens, to 12 months, suspended for 12 months.

Judge Menary told her: "You have suffered a terrible punishment with the reality of what you did.

'Loving parents'

"I have no doubt you're truly remorseful for what you have done and have learned form this bitter experience.

"The authorities have investigated this matter and are perfectly satisfied you and your partner in all other respects are loving, caring and perfectly capable parents."

The court was told that Atkinson, of Harris Street, found the baby apparently lifeless when she woke three hours after falling asleep, having drunk half a bottle of vodka.

Jurors were told of the "harrowing" trauma she had experienced trying to resuscitate her while waiting for paramedics.

Resuscitation efforts

"She will carry the guilt for the rest of her life that Chloe trusted her and she let her down," her lawyer, Laura Tipping, said.

Phil Astbury, prosecuting, said Atkinson called emergency services at 18:23 GMT on 17 November 2016, and despite prolonged resuscitation efforts by paramedics, Chloe was pronounced dead at 19:15 GMT.

A post-mortem examination concluded Atkinson "had fallen asleep and rolled on top of the baby who became trapped underneath her, possibly facing the cushion on the sofa."

Liverpool Crown Court heard that Atkinson had since given birth to another daughter.