Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The work will improve passenger accessibility

Nine Merseyrail stations will temporarily close as part of the first phase of improvement work ahead the arrival of new trains in 2020.

Stations between Ormskirk and Walton will close from Saturday until 28 October, to improve passenger access.

A Merseytravel spokesman advised commuters to review their travel arrangements.

Stations between Ormskirk and Old Roan will then close from 29 October to 9 November.

A further phase will see Bank Hall station shut between 12 November and 16 December.

Work will be carried by Network Rail on other lines ahead of the summer, although full details are yet to be announced.

'Vital works'

Wayne Menzies, Merseytravel's head of rail, said: "The new trains will transform how we travel and this project is about making this happen so, although there will be some disruption, it will be worth it in the end."

The work will see tracks and platforms realigned so wheelchair users can board trains without a ramp and passengers with prams and cycles can embark more easily.

Marcus Barnes, senior sponsor for Network Rail, said: "Adjusting the height, width and layout of the platforms is more complex than it may sound and we'll need to close sections of the line to complete these vital works safely."

Rail replacement buses will be available, with passengers advised to check cMerseyrail's website for details.