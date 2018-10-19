Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tha Phae Gate is in the city of Chiang Mai and dates back to the 13th Century

A British tourist accused of spray painting his name on a historic landmark in Thailand could face 10 years in prison.

Local police said Lee Furlong, 23, from Liverpool, has admitted defacing Tha Phae Gate in the city of Chiang Mai.

Video appears to show a man spraying "Scouser Lee" on the gate, part of which dates back to the 13th Century.

Supt Teerasak Sriprasert said Mr Furlong would be charged with "vandalising an archaeological site".

A Canadian woman, Brittney Schneider, has also been arrested and charged with vandalism for allegedly adding her first initial to graffiti on the gate.

"They will face no more than 10 years' jail [and/or] a fine of no more than a million baht (about £23,555)," Supt Sriprasert said.

"They admitted to the crime, saying they did it because of the thrill and they were also a little bit drunk."

Chiang Mai is Thailand's fourth-largest city and tourists can visit the historic walled parts of the city, some which date back to the 13th Century.

You may also be interested in: