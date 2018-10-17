Image copyright Cheshire Constabulary Image caption Angela Craddock was described as "intelligent, artistic and compassionate" by her family

A "violent drunk" who beat his girlfriend to death seven days after being freed from prison for an earlier attack on her has been jailed.

Angela Craddock, 40, was repeatedly kicked and punched by William Smart at her home in Warrington, Cheshire, on 10 April.

She was so badly injured she had to be identified by her fingerprints, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

Smart denied murder but was found guilty. He must serve 19 years.

Cheshire Constabulary is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the way it responded to information known about the defendant and what action had been taken by officers.

Smart, of Winmarleigh Street, Warrington, had spent the day with Miss Craddock drinking wine, vodka and whisky, the trial heard.

At some point the 55-year-old became extremely violent and repeatedly kicked and punched his victim at her home in St Elphins Close.

Miss Craddock, who also had alcohol problems, had previously told police she was afraid of Smart, who had threatened to kill her.

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption William Smart was found guilty of murder after an eight-day trial

The court heard Smart had two days earlier arranged for flowers to be sent to Miss Craddock with a card attached with a question mark on it.

When he was asked why, jurors were told he had said: "When I get home, I'm going to ask who the flowers were from and when she cannot tell me, I'm going to beat her up."

After his arrest he initially lied, claiming he had not attacked her to try to buy himself more time, the court heard.

Smart, who was in breach of his prison licence and restraining order by being at Miss Craddock's home, later admitted killing her but claimed he had not intended to cause her serious harm.

'Gratuitous violence'

Judge Neil Flewitt said his "apparently generous gesture had a more sinister motive" and was "indicative of your devious and manipulative behaviour".

He said his victim's offer to share her home with the defendant had been met with "an act of repeated and gratuitous violence".

"You have shown no remorse for what you have done and your actions throughout have been motivated by self-interest," the judge added.

Miss Craddock's mother Patricia Johnson, described Smart as a "cruel man" said it "broke her heart" to think of her "beautiful daughter fighting for life".

David Craddock said his sister had been an "intelligent, artistic and compassionate woman" but also "very vulnerable".

Det Insp Kate Tomlinson said: "During my 24 years in the police service I have never come across a case of such brutality.

"No prison sentence will ever bring Angela back but the guilty verdict today ensures that a dangerous man has been taken off the streets."