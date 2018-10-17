Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Liverpool Giants: Crowds watch puppets take to street

The creator of a huge puppet show which attracted millions of visitors to Liverpool will be given the freedom of the city, a council has said.

Jean-Luc Courcoult, the director of Royal de Luxe, created the Giants which graced the city's streets three times.

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson said Mr Courcoult's impact on the city was "immense" and he will be nominated for the honour at the next council meeting.

The Giants returned to Liverpool this month for the third and final time.

Liverpool City Council said Mr Courcoult will be "given the city's highest civic honour" while Royal de Luxe will be awarded the Freedom Roll of Associations and Institutions for services to the city.

Mr Anderson has previously described 63-year-old Mr Courcoult as a "great friend of the city".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jean-Luc Courcoult is a "great friend of the city", according to the city's mayor Joe Anderson

Image copyright PA Image caption The Giants returned to Liverpool earlier this month for the third and final time

Mr Anderson said: "Jean-Luc and the Giants have a special place in the hearts of Liverpudlians, having brought so much joy and wonder to the streets of our city.

"We don't give these awards out lightly, but the impact that Jean-Luc and his team have had on our city has been immense."

He added: "The investment we have made in bringing the Giants here has paid for itself many times over and everyone who has stood in awe as they strode past will never forget the experience."

Other previous recipients of the freedom of the city include Ricky Tomlinson and Steven Gerrard.

The 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster were also given the honour posthumously.