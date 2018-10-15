Liverpool

Liverpool baby death: Man and woman arrested

  • 15 October 2018
Grosvenor Road, Walton, in Liverpool where the baby girl was found by emergency crews Image copyright Google
Image caption Emergency crews were called to Grosvenor Road in Walton, Liverpool, on Sunday evening

A man and a woman have been arrested after the death of a four-month-old baby in Liverpool.

The girl was found at a house in Grosvenor Road in Walton on Sunday evening.

A 32-year-old man and a woman of the same age were arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child.

The pair were taken to a nearby police station, where they remain in custody Merseyside Police said.

A spokesman said: "At 18:15 BST a call was received of an unresponsive baby at an address in Grosvenor Road. The baby was taken to hospital and sadly pronounced deceased at around 19:05."

