Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency crews were called to Grosvenor Road in Walton, Liverpool, on Sunday evening

A man and a woman have been arrested after the death of a four-month-old baby in Liverpool.

The girl was found at a house in Grosvenor Road in Walton on Sunday evening.

A 32-year-old man and a woman of the same age were arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child.

The pair were taken to a nearby police station, where they remain in custody Merseyside Police said.

A spokesman said: "At 18:15 BST a call was received of an unresponsive baby at an address in Grosvenor Road. The baby was taken to hospital and sadly pronounced deceased at around 19:05."