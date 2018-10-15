Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption The main entrance to the Walton Centre remained closed on Monday

Ram-raiders reversed a Land Rover into the doors of a hospital in a failed attempt to steal a cash machine.

The vehicle was driven into sliding doors at the Walton Centre in Liverpool.

Police said there was nothing stolen from the specialist neurology hospital and no injuries were reported.

Several men wearing balaclavas were said to be in the vehicle, which drove away after damaging the doors at about 01:45 BST on Sunday.

The hospital's main entrance was closed on Monday but patients were advised to attend appointments as usual.

Det Insp Debbie Tipton said: "We believe that this was a failed attempt to ram the premises and steal the ATM, which is an incredibly risky and reckless thing to do."