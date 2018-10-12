Image copyright Family handout Image caption Brandon Regan's body was found in a garden at a property in Speke

Three men have been charged with murder after a teenager's body was found in a garden.

Brandon Regan, 17, was stabbed to death in Critchley Road in Speke, Liverpool, on 28 January.

Ryan Buckley, 33, from Withington Road, Speke, Steven Jones, 24, from Damson Road, Netherley and Jack Butterworth, 22, from Finsbury Park, Widnes, have all been charged with murder.

They are due before Liverpool Magistrates' Court later.

Two other men, arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released.