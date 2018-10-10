Image copyright Dennis Turner/Geograph Image caption The hospital would "consider our options going forward", the acting chief executive said

Plans to build a new neonatal care unit at a hospital where an investigation into the deaths of babies is taking place have failed to receive approval.

The Countess of Chester Hospital wanted to use £2.4m raised by appeal to build a bigger unit for its neonatal services, which have been under police scrutiny since 2017.

Clinicians hoped the new building would "enhance the quality" of care.

Cheshire West and Chester Council said the new unit would be "overbearing".

An inspection by the Care Quality Commission in 2016 found the hospital's current neonatal unit "lacked storage space and resources".

It has been at the centre of an investigation into a series of baby deaths at its neonatal unit and a nurse arrested on suspicion of murdering eight babies at the hospital was released on bail in July.

'Loss of outlook'

Money for the new unit was gathered at fundraising events across Chester and North Wales since 2013 as part of the hospital's Babygrow Appeal.

The new unit would have provided care for babies born prematurely or with complex conditions in an extension to its women's and children's building, which backs onto the Bache Hall housing estate.

Cheshire West and Chester councillors refused to grant planning permission because it would be "overbearing" and lead to a "loss of outlook" for residents of the estate.

Local resident Annmarie Jones told councillors her house and garden would be "blighted" by the unit.

"The proposed building will overshadow the entire back garden whatever time of year," she said.

She added it would "impact the market value", deprive her of "direct natural sunlight" and leave her "completely overlooked by staff patients and visitors, resulting in complete loss of privacy".

Acting chief executive Dr Susan Gilby said there was still a need for a new unit and "after receiving such strong support for our Babygrow Appeal, we remain committed to delivering a new neonatal facility".

She added that the hospital would now "work with the council to consider our options going forward".