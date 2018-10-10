Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Police said they wanted to get across a message of responsible dog ownership

A 73-year-old man has been jailed for 18 months after an "horrific" dog attack on two children in a park.

Fredrick Farnsworth, of Stapleton Avenue, Speke, admitted two counts of having a dog dangerously out of control causing injury and was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court.

An 11-year-old boy was treated for serious injuries and a second boy, aged 12, received minor injuries.

Merseyside Police said the two dogs had not yet been traced.

On 24 June, police received reports that a child had been bitten by two dogs.

The boy was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries to his legs and arms, face and back.

It was then discovered a second boy had also been attacked.

The dogs have still not been traced, police said

Det Insp Phil Mahon said it was a "horrific" incident and stressed the importance of dog owners keeping their pets under control.

"The emotional trauma both boys suffered is likely to stay with them for a very long time, but I hope the love and support of their families will help them make a full recovery," he said.

"Although in this case we believe the dogs were not classified as dangerous dogs under current legislation, they have still not been handed in to be assessed," he said.