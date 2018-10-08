Image copyright PA Image caption Carl Russell was shot as he and his girlfriend were getting out of a car on Cornwood Close

A man who was shot dead by a cyclist in "broad daylight" has been named.

Carl Russell was attacked as he and his girlfriend were getting out of a car on Cornwood Close, Belle Vale, Liverpool, at about 11:30 BST on Sunday.

The 27-year-old, who was from the area, was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Merseyside Police said it was a "targeted attack" and a 29-year-old man from Belle Vale had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Appealing for information, Det Ch Insp Mark Baker said the man responsible for the shooting was "believed to have been riding a pedal bike and made off from the scene in the direction of Madeira Drive".

He said the man was "white, in his late 20s and of medium build".

"[He was] dressed all in black and wearing a high-vis orange jacket, which was dark blue at the bottom and had a reflective band," he added.