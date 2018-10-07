Liverpool Giants: Huge crowds bid farewell on last day
Massive crowds have turned out to bid farewell to the enormous puppets parading the streets of Liverpool.
The creatures, known as The Giants, have attracted hundreds of thousands of people to the city over the weekend.
The event, by French arts company Royal de Luxe, is the third and final one in the city after visits in 2012 and 2014.
On Saturday, the waterfront area was packed with crowds, prompting authorities to advise people to watch from other dockside locations.
- Watch the Giants walk the streets
- Thousands gather for Liverpool Giants
- Giants to retire after third show
Spectator Chris Simpkins said: "The people who control the Giants are brilliant.
"It's been lovely and the crowds make the event as well."
Shelia Insjer, who is visiting with her family from Wigan, said: "We thought it was amazing - not just the Giants themselves but the guys that work it.
"It's good seeing a lot of people from different countries, we had some people asking what's going on."
People have been advised to plan their travel in advance, especially as Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield at 16:30 BST, soon after the Giants' parade is due to end at 16:00.
'Rousing applause'
Kaleigh Watterson, BBC News, Liverpool
Despite a cool start, Liverpool came out in force for the last day of the Giants' visit to the city.
Thousands filled the waterfront, with young and old alike jostling for space.
As the Giants and their helpers made their way, people followed to say goodbye to the Little Boy Giant as he set sail from Salthouse Dock.
Xolo the Dog and his even bigger master carried on through packed streets until stopping for a well-deserved nap.
The Royal de Luxe workers were given a rousing round of applause by those in awe of their efforts to bring these characters to life.