Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Giant puppets have drawn huge crowds in Liverpool

Massive crowds have turned out to bid farewell to the enormous puppets parading the streets of Liverpool.

The creatures, known as The Giants, have attracted hundreds of thousands of people to the city over the weekend.

The event, by French arts company Royal de Luxe, is the third and final one in the city after visits in 2012 and 2014.

On Saturday, the waterfront area was packed with crowds, prompting authorities to advise people to watch from other dockside locations.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It was Little Boy Giant's first visit to Liverpool

Image copyright PA Image caption A huge crowd of people gathered on the Strand to see the show on Saturday

Image copyright Giant Spectacle Image caption Little Boy Giant left Liverpool in a massive sandal on Sunday

Spectator Chris Simpkins said: "The people who control the Giants are brilliant.

"It's been lovely and the crowds make the event as well."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The event started on Friday when a giant was seen on a beach by the River Mersey

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It has been popular with people of all ages

Image caption Xolo the Dog returns to the city after becoming a firm favourite on previous visits

Shelia Insjer, who is visiting with her family from Wigan, said: "We thought it was amazing - not just the Giants themselves but the guys that work it.

"It's good seeing a lot of people from different countries, we had some people asking what's going on."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A giant paraded along New Brighton promenade

Image copyright PA Image caption The puppeteers have been praised for strenuously operating the marionettes

People have been advised to plan their travel in advance, especially as Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield at 16:30 BST, soon after the Giants' parade is due to end at 16:00.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Spectators again lined the streets for the final day of the Giants' visit

'Rousing applause'

Kaleigh Watterson, BBC News, Liverpool

Despite a cool start, Liverpool came out in force for the last day of the Giants' visit to the city.

Thousands filled the waterfront, with young and old alike jostling for space.

As the Giants and their helpers made their way, people followed to say goodbye to the Little Boy Giant as he set sail from Salthouse Dock.

Xolo the Dog and his even bigger master carried on through packed streets until stopping for a well-deserved nap.

The Royal de Luxe workers were given a rousing round of applause by those in awe of their efforts to bring these characters to life.

Image caption Crowds watch a giant walk past the famous Royal Liver Building

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A bus was split by a large butter knife outside St George's Hall as part of the festival