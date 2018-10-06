Image copyright Peter Byrne Image caption The Giants are in Liverpool for their third parade

Thousands of people have packed the streets of Liverpool as enormous puppets parade though the city for a second day.

Known as The Giants, the over-sized marionettes are back for a third and final time after visits in 2012 and 2014 attracted six-figure audiences.

The spectacle has been arranged by French arts company Royal de Luxe.

Steph McIntyre, who is attending a wedding nearby, said: "It makes the city come alive."

Image copyright PA Image caption Xolo the giant dog went for walkies in the city

Image copyright PA Image caption A large team operates each giant puppet

Image caption The Giants proved popular with the Flemming family

Phyllis Flemming, who was watching the parade with her family, said: "I want to say thank you to (artistic director Jean-Luc Courcoult) from everyone who comes for doing it. It's brilliant."

Bronwyn Jones, BBC News

Image copyright PA Image caption It is Little Boy Giant's first visit to Liverpool

The excitement is palpable.

The crowd gasped as The Giant jumped high above us over a washing line and cheered as his huge feet touched down.

Yellow Submarine rang out across the city centre as onlookers joined the Little Boy Giant in belting out The Beatles classic.

They laughed as a scuba diver, clasping a glass of wine, plunged into an enormous basin to splash about as the Little Boy Giant did a spot of fishing.

Part of the joy is the look on the faces of children and adults alike as the awe-inspiring puppets spark their imagination.

It's the last time they will be here but they sure are putting on a spectacular show.

Image copyright PA Image caption A giant sandal was suspended above a boat on the waterfront

Merseyrail encouraged people to use public transport, especially on Sunday when Liverpool host Manchester City.