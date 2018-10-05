Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Crowds queued for hours to catch a glimpse of Little Boy Giant

Huge crowds are gathering in Liverpool as The Giants visit the city for a third and final time.

Royal de Luxe's huge puppets will make their way through the city centre as well as appearing across the Mersey in Wirral.

Previous visits by the French street theatre company's Giants in 2012 and 2014 drew six-figure audiences.

The weekend action starts at 10:00 BST at St George's Hall. Another puppet then leaves Fort Perch Rock, Wirral.

Hundreds queued to see one of the marionettes - Little Boy Giant - "sleeping" in a hammock at St George's Hall on Thursday.

The puppets can be seen in various locations until Sunday.

Unlike previous visits, though, the marionettes will take in some Wirral landmarks in addition to Liverpool city centre.

Image copyright PA Image caption Little Boy Giant will walk among Liverpool's landmarks

This year's opening echoes Royal de Luxe's previous event in 2014 when a grandmother puppet was asleep in the hall.

To whet the public's appetite this year, one of the Little Boy Giant's sandals appeared in Prince's Park.

It was used as a goalpost during a football coaching session for hundreds of schoolchildren. Liverpool, Everton and Tranmere Rovers were all involved in the event.

Image copyright EPA Image caption A bus has been cut in half by a huge butter knife

Meanwhile, a giant raft has appeared at Canning Dock in Liverpool and a huge butter knife has split a bus in two outside Lime Street Station.

Organisers said it was part of the artistic vision for The Giants event - and to watch out for a giant fork to mysteriously appear soon.