Image copyright Google Image caption Glenda Jackson died at the scene at Grayson Mews in Birkenhead

Two men have been charged with the murder of a woman who was stabbed to death in Merseyside.

Glenda Jackson, 44, was found at Grayson Mews on John Street, Birkenhead, at about 07:55 BST on Sunday and died at the scene.

Nicholas Curtis, 32, and Stuart Curtis, 31, both also of Grayson Mews in Birkenhead, are due before Wirral Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination revealed Ms Jackson died from stab wounds.