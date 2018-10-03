Liverpool

Birkenhead murder: Two men charged over woman's death

  • 3 October 2018
Grayson Mews in Birkenhead Image copyright Google
Image caption Glenda Jackson died at the scene at Grayson Mews in Birkenhead

Two men have been charged with the murder of a woman who was stabbed to death in Merseyside.

Glenda Jackson, 44, was found at Grayson Mews on John Street, Birkenhead, at about 07:55 BST on Sunday and died at the scene.

Nicholas Curtis, 32, and Stuart Curtis, 31, both also of Grayson Mews in Birkenhead, are due before Wirral Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination revealed Ms Jackson died from stab wounds.

