Image copyright PA Image caption The Little Boy Giant "taking a nap" ahead of the Liverpool Dream street show

The first images of one of the giants that will feature in Liverpool's street puppet show have been released.

Crosby schoolgirl Roisin Grainger, 11, had a sneak preview of the Little Boy Giant sleeping in a hammock at Liverpool's St Georges Hall.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be in the city and Wirral for the last Royal de Luxe event in the Giants trilogy, Liverpool Dreams.

The marionettes will be roaming the area from tomorrow until Sunday.

Image copyright PA Image caption Little Boy Giant will soon be walking among Liverpool landmarks

There is a free preview show at St Georges Hall from 15:00 to 23:00 BST that will see nearby William Brown Street and Lime Street closed to traffic for most of the day.

The opening echoes the French street theatre group's last event in 2014 when a Grandmother puppet was asleep in the hall.

The Giants finale will see the puppets cover a 20-mile route, as they go to Wirral for the first time.

Previous events in 2012 and 2014 drew millions of spectators to watch them parade through the streets.