Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The club wants concerts to take place in May and June each year

Take That will play the first gig at Liverpool FC's Anfield stadium since councillors granted a temporary two-year licence for events.

The club has been granted permission to host up to six gigs a year. It was forced to amend plans amid fears about parking, noise and anti-social behaviour.

The show will take place on 6 June as part of Take That's Greatest Hits tour.

"It's a real honour to play such a historic ground," the band said.

Liverpool had wanted to host 10 events a year but after residents raised concerns reduced the plan to six and promised to appoint a liaison officer and pay for CCTV.

The temporary licence will allow events to take place outside the football season, during a six-week period between mid-May and the end of June.

The concerts will cater for up to 50,000 fans, which is lower than the match day attendance, but other events such as boxing may have a capacity of up to 60,000.

A second application to host extra sporting events on dates outside the regular football calendar was rejected in August.