Birkenhead murder: Second arrest over woman's death
- 1 October 2018
A second person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman suffered fatal stab wounds in Merseyside.
The victim, 44, was found at Grayson Mews on John Street in Birkenhead on Sunday and died at the scene.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder alongside a 32-year-old man arrested earlier.
The victim has not yet been formally identified but her next-of-kin have been told, Merseyside Police said.