Image copyright Google Image caption The woman died at the scene at Grayson Mews in Birkenhead

A woman has been found stabbed to death at a flat in Merseyside.

Officers were called at 07:55 BST to reports a 44-year-old woman had been injured in an attack.

She died at the scene at Grayson Mews, in John Street, Birkenhead, emergency crews said.

A 32-year-old man from Wirral has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Merseyside Police said. Officers urged anyone with information to contact them.