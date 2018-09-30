Liverpool

Birkenhead death: Woman found stabbed to death

  • 30 September 2018
Grayson Mews in Birkenhead Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman died at the scene at Grayson Mews in Birkenhead

A woman has been found stabbed to death at a flat in Merseyside.

Officers were called at 07:55 BST to reports a 44-year-old woman had been injured in an attack.

She died at the scene at Grayson Mews, in John Street, Birkenhead, emergency crews said.

A 32-year-old man from Wirral has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Merseyside Police said. Officers urged anyone with information to contact them.

