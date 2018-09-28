Image copyright Pascal Victor Image caption The Little Boy Giant has been used in Royal de Luxe shows around the world

A giant puppet show in Liverpool will begin with a character "taking a nap in a hammock" in a city landmark.

Royal de Luxe's Liverpool's Dream show will see a set of marionettes roaming the local area from 5 to 7 October.

However, people can give a "quiet welcome" to the Little Boy Giant in St George's Hall on 4 October, a Liverpool 2018 spokesman said.

The opening echoes the French street theatre group's show in 2014, which saw a different puppet rest in the hall.

The show will be the third time the company has brought the puppets to the city.

Previous events in 2012 and 2014 saw drew millions of spectators watch them parade through the streets.

Image copyright Christopher Furlong Image caption St George's Hall hosted the Grandmother Giant in 2014

The hall's manager Alan Smith said Royal de Luxe had "asked that people head to the hall in fancy dress to mark the occasion, so we look forward to seeing what outfits people arrive in".

"We have been told to expect the unexpected so we'll do just that," he said.

The free preview show will run from 15:00 to 23:00 BST and will see nearby William Brown Street and Lime Street closed to traffic for most of the day.

The Liverpool's Dream event, which will see the marionettes cover a 20-mile route, will be the final time they are used by the company.