Image copyright St Oswalds House Care Home Image caption Residents can enjoy free drinks at their own in-house pub

Residents of a care home in Warrington have had their spirits raised by the opening of their own pub.

The Train Inn in the grounds of St Oswalds House Care Home will host quiz nights, karaoke and gin tastings for residents and their guests.

A building used for storage has been revamped into a traditional bar room with pub memorabilia sourced from car boot sales, markets and charity shops.

Residents' drinks are free and the site is also used as a training venue.

The pub serves a range of beers, wines, spirits, sherry, cocktails, non-alcoholic drinks and nibbles.

Visitors can make a voluntary contribution, as the pub is unable to sell drinks.

Image copyright St Oswalds House Care Home Image caption Some of the fittings and furniture was donated by locals after a social media appeal

Care home manager Ria Percival said the Train Inn was a means of helping residents with limited mobility who faced difficulties visiting their local pub.

"By creating our own pub everyone who wants to pop into their local can do so," she said.

"It's convenient and should anyone need care assistance, then it's right at hand."

Other care homes have also opened up pubs on their sites.

In Middlesborough, a care home built on the site of a pub opened its own bar and in Carrickfergus a sports bar was set up in a care home to allow residents to follow the World Cup and Wimbledon.