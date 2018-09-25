Image caption Men from Cheshire, Cumbria and East Yorkshire were held in the raids

Fifteen men have been arrested and cocaine worth £142,000 seized in dawn raids targeting suspected drug dealers.

More than 140 officers from Cheshire Police were involved in the operation, with 14 properties searched.

The men, from Cheshire, Cumbria and Humberside, were held on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Det Ch Supt Aaron Duggan said the investigation focused on an "influential and established" organised crime group based in Warrington.

In Cheshire, 10 men aged between 19 and 41 were arrested in Warrington and one in Widnes.

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Called Operation Rider, the police action targeted an "influential and established" crime network

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Carlisle, Cumbria, while two men were held by police in East Yorkshire.

A 28-year-old man currently serving a prison sentence was also questioned.

Cheshire Police said the action, named Operation Rider, followed an investigation by the force's Serious and Organised Crime Unit.

Det Chf Supt Duggan said: "It has been a huge and positive step in our continued fight against this type of criminality.

"We are committed to disrupt those intent on preying on the most vulnerable people in our communities."