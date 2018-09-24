Image caption Several buildings were damaged in the blast

A man has denied causing an explosion that injured 31 people and destroyed several buildings on Merseyside.

Pascal Blasio, 56, of Gillingham, Kent pleaded not guilty to causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to a property in New Ferry, Wirral in March 2017.

He also denied one count of fraud at Liverpool Crown Court.

Utilities company Contract Natural Gas Ltd also pleaded not guilty to a health and safety charge.

The count relates to failing to discharge general health and safety duty to a person other than an employee.

The court heard Mr Blasio had allegedly made a claim to NFU Mutual for losses from the explosion relating to a property at 43 Bebington Road, close to the site of the explosion.

The claim allegedly stated he was not responsible for the explosion and was made within days of the blast, the hearing was told.

Mr Blasio and Contract Natural Gas will face trial at the same court in January.