Image copyright Chris Latham Image caption The couple were treated to sirens and flashing lights when they arrived at the reception

A bride and groom got an unexpected armed escort to their wedding reception after passing police officers saved them from the pouring rain.

Alexandra and Michael Dunbar were braving the weather when a Merseyside Police armed response unit stopped and offered a lift in Sefton on Saturday.

Father of the bride Chris Latham said the officers saved Mrs Dunbar's dress from getting "absolutely filthy".

The force later tweeted that the officers were her "something blue".

The couple, from Walton in Liverpool, had been walking to their reception at Aigburth Peoples Hall after being married at Sefton Park Hotel.

Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Dunbar. Little did you know that the bride's "something blue" would be our boys in blue. From our ARVS, who gave you a lift to your reception, and all their colleagues at Merseyside Police we wish you all the best for your future together. — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) September 24, 2018

However, they left guests "surprised" when they arrived with the siren blaring and blue lights flashing, Mr Latham said.

"The reception was about 250 yards up the road and we were all walking up in the rain when the police just pulled over and said 'how are you doing' and 'do you fancy a lift as it's raining?'," he said.

"They cleared the back of the car out and the pair of them just got in.

"She had a long dress on and... it would have got absolutely filthy if they hadn't given them a lift.

"It was a lovely gesture."