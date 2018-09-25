Image copyright Tom Airey Image caption The Giants spectacular in 2014 was watched by a million people, the council said

Two railway stations that were due to be closed during the Giants visit to Liverpool will now be open for the event, Merseyrail has said.

Merseyrail had announced a "special timetable" with 28 stations closed at some point between 4-7 October to help with the large volume of visitors.

Dozens of commuters reacted angrily to the revised schedule which also includes rail replacement services.

Trains will now stop at Bache and Hightown stations.

Managing director Andy Heath said: "Normally 110,000 passenger journeys are made on Merseyrail per day. With the Giants event we have to plan for more than double those numbers of visitors.

"With a finite number of trains and carriages available, it is a major challenge for us.

"I am pleased that with these two alterations to what was originally proposed, I am confident we will do our best to ensure that as many people as possible get to the city to have a great day."

The huge marionettes, known as the Giants, have visited cities around the world but will be making their final outing in the Liverpool Dreams show.

A million people watched the Giants when they last visited the city in 2014.