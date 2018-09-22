Man hurt in blast at B&M warehouse in Speke
- 22 September 2018
A man has been injured in an explosion at a warehouse in Liverpool.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said the blast happened at B&M Stores in Estuary Commerce Park, Speke, at about 08:00 BST.
It said a male was taken to hospital for treatment after the incident which was caused by an electrical distribution unit. There are no suspicious circumstances, it added.
The firm is yet to comment on the incident.