Image copyright Dennis Turner/Geograph Image caption Police will focus on eight unexplained deaths at the neonatal unit between June 2015 and July 2016

The chief executive of a hospital where an investigation into the deaths of babies is taking place has resigned.

Tony Chambers has run Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust for six years.

The hospital has been at the centre of an investigation into a series of baby deaths at its neonatal unit.

A nurse arrested on suspicion of murdering eight babies at the hospital was released on bail in July.

Cheshire Constabulary launched its investigation in May 2017.

The trust had contacted the force in relation to a greater number of baby deaths and collapses than normally expected between June 2015 and June 2016.