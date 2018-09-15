Image copyright Ladyinred Image caption This rollercoaster was stuck 50ft (15m) in the air

Twenty-one people were trapped after a rollercoaster at the Gulliver's World theme park became stuck.

Fire crews used ladders and scaffolding to rescue the passengers from the ride, which was stuck 50 ft (15m) in the air.

Crews were called to the venue in Warrington, Cheshire, at about 13:00 BST and spent two hours rescuing the passengers.

A Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service spokeswoman said no-one was injured in the incident.