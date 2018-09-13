Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The event is part of Liverpool 2018, which marks the 10th anniversary of Liverpool's spell as European Capital of Culture

The route a group of giant puppets will take in their return to Liverpool has been revealed.

A free show named Liverpool Dreams - the final part of the giants' trilogy - will take place from 4-7 October.

Two events in 2012 and 2014 drew hundreds of thousands of visitors.

French company Royal de Luxe said the Giants would walk 20 miles starting from St George's Hall Plateau and Fort Perch Rock in Wirral on 5 October and ending at Canning Dock on 7 October.

Image copyright Tom Airey Image caption The Giants spectacular in 2014 was watched by a million people, the council said

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Giant Grandmother slept in St George's Hall before taking to the streets

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Next month's show will be the final part of the Giants trilogy

'Amazing conclusion'

The event is part of Liverpool 2018, marking the 10th anniversary of the city's spell as European Capital of Culture.

Details of the puppets involved in next month's spectacular and plans for the opening day of event have not been released yet.

The city council said the main walking action would start the following day in Liverpool at 10:00 BST from St George's Hall Plateau while a giant would "wake up" in New Brighton next to the lighthouse at Fort Perch Rock an hour later.

Image caption Details of the giant puppets involved in the third and final spectacular have not been released yet

Image caption The Giants will all come together in Liverpool on 6 October

All the Giants will be in Liverpool on the third day of the show and they will all meet up in the afternoon.

The show culminates the following day "with a focus on the waterfront" and a finale parade before the giant puppets say goodbye from Canning Dock, said the city council.

The authority advised there would be some disruption as a result of road closures due to the number of visitors expected to see the spectacular and warned timings were approximate and there may be slight changes during the event.

Liverpool Dreams

5 October

10.00-13:00: Giants wake up in St George's Hall Plateau, walk to Lime Street, Renshaw Street, across St Luke's Place on to Berry Street, Upper Duke Street, Catharine Street, across Upper Parliament Street on to Princes Road, Princes Gate West, Devonshire Road and into Princes Park where a siesta will take place.

16:15-19:15: Wake up in Princes Park, walk to Devonshire Road, Princes Gate West, Princes Road, across Upper Parliament Street, Catharine Street, Canning Street, Upper Duke Street, Duke Street, Paradise Street, Liver Street, turn on to The Strand on to Queens Wharf for an evening sleep.

Wirral Giant route

11:15-13:00: Giant wakes up next to the lighthouse at Fort Perch Rock, walks along Marine Promenade, on to Coastal Drive towards Kings Parade to have a siesta.

15:00-17:15: Wakes up at The Dips, heads along Kings Parade, Marine Promenade, Tower Promenade and Magazines Promenade.

6 October

Liverpool Giant route

10:00-13:00: Wake up in Queens Wharf, on to Wapping, The Strand, Paradise Street, Hanover Street, Church Street, Whitechapel, Stanley Street across Victoria Street, Dale Street, Castle Street, Derby Square, James Street across The Strand to Mann Island where there will be a stop for a siesta.

15:30-17:45: Wake up at Mann Island, continue on to Canada Boulevard, Water Street, The Strand before making a U-turn returning on to The Strand, George's Dock Gates where all Giants meet and continue on to New Quay, Bath Street, Waterloo Road and Clarence Dock for their evening sleep.

Liverpool Giant Route 2

11:00-12:50: Wakes up at Canning Dock, on to Salthouse Quay, The Strand, James Street, Castle Street, Dale Street, Crosshall Street, across Victoria Street, Whitechapel, St John's Lane, St George's Place, Lime Street, Elliot Street, Great Charlotte Street, Ranelagh Street, Church Street, Lord Street on to Derby Square where there will be a siesta.

15:.50- 17:45 Wakes up at Derby Square and continues on to Castle Street, Dale Street, Moorfields, Tithebarn Street, Chapel Street, George's Dock Gates, where all Giants meet up and continue on to Bath Street, Waterloo Road and Clarence Dock for their evening sleep.

7 October

All Giants

10:15-12.00: Leave via King Edward Street, George's Dock Gates and on to The Strand. At this point one Giant will depart via The Docks. The remaining giants will continue along The Strand and on to Sefton Street where they will stop for a siesta.

Giants' final parade

14:30-16.00: Leave Sefton Street on to The Strand, Giants parade and bid farewell at Canning Dock.

Councillor Phil Davies, leader of Wirral Council, said welcoming a Giant visitor for the first time was "creating a lot of excitement".

"We're really looking forward to seeing a Giant exploring New Brighton and landmarks such as the lighthouse. Our expansive coastline and promenade, with the iconic Liverpool waterfront in the background, will be a unique and memorable location for this incredible show.

He added: "We couldn't be prouder to be part of what promises to be an amazing conclusion to the [Giants]... trilogy."

Image caption The 2014 show generated £46m, said the city council

Giants in Liverpool

The first event Sea Odyssey in 2012, inspired by the Titanic, saw the Little Girl Giant travel through the city with her dog Xolo to meet the Diver

They returned two years later as part of the city's World War One commemorations, where they were joined by the Grandmother Giant in Memories of August 1914