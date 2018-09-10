Three held over St Helens McDonalds armed robbery
10 September 2018
Two men and a woman have been arrested following an armed robbery at a McDonalds restaurant in Merseyside.
Two men armed with knives threatened staff at the restaurant on Chalon Way West, St Helens, before stealing a large amount of money just before 03:00 BST on Thursday, police said.
Two men, aged 31 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and later released under investigation.
A woman, 44, also held on suspicion of robbery, was released on bail.
Merseyside Police said inquiries were ongoing.