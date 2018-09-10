Liverpool

Three held over St Helens McDonalds armed robbery

  • 10 September 2018
Image caption The robbery took place at a McDonalds in Chalon Way West, St Helens

Two men and a woman have been arrested following an armed robbery at a McDonalds restaurant in Merseyside.

Two men armed with knives threatened staff at the restaurant on Chalon Way West, St Helens, before stealing a large amount of money just before 03:00 BST on Thursday, police said.

Two men, aged 31 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and later released under investigation.

A woman, 44, also held on suspicion of robbery, was released on bail.

Merseyside Police said inquiries were ongoing.

