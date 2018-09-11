Image copyright Family handout Image caption Eddie O'Rourke, pictured with his mother Jane White, died after being found outside a club

Two teenagers have been charged with murdering an 18-year-old man who died following a "disturbance" outside a Royal British Legion club.

Eddie O'Rourke, from The Clough, Runcorn, died in hospital after being found with a "serious injury" in Halton Village at about 20:30 BST on Friday.

Two boys, aged 17 and 15, have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Warrington Combined Court.

A 16-year-old boy who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed.