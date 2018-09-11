Runcorn murder: Boys charged after teenager dies outside club
- 11 September 2018
Two teenagers have been charged with murdering an 18-year-old man who died following a "disturbance" outside a Royal British Legion club.
Eddie O'Rourke, from The Clough, Runcorn, died in hospital after being found with a "serious injury" in Halton Village at about 20:30 BST on Friday.
Two boys, aged 17 and 15, have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Warrington Combined Court.
A 16-year-old boy who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed.