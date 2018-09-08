Image copyright Joe Anderson Image caption Liverpool's mayor tweeted an image of the damage

The Liverpool mayor has said it is "despicable" that the word "invaders" was written across a memorial to dead refugees and migrants.

It was daubed on The List, which includes the names of all 34,361 asylum seekers, refugees and migrants known to have died in Europe since 1993.

Joe Anderson said the city will pay for another memorial and the offenders "had their brains invaded by hatred".

Merseyside Police said it had not received any reports of damage.

Liverpool Biennial, which commissioned the project, is yet to comment.

The installation on Great George Street is part of a festival of contemporary art running until October.

Designed by artist Banu Cennetoğlu, it has been torn down twice this summer.

In August, she issued a joint statement with Liverpool Biennial saying the work had been "repeatedly damaged, removed and targeted since it was installed" on 12 July.

They said The List has not been attacked in any of the other places it has been installed, such as Berlin, Istanbul, Basel and Athens.

The names of those who have died are compiled and updated each year by the anti-discrimination network United for Intercultural Action.

Mr Anderson said: "To smear them and call them invaders quite frankly is despicable."

Ms Cennetoğlu has translated versions of The List using public spaces such as billboards, transport networks and newspapers since 2007.