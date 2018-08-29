Image copyright Merseyside Police

A nine-year-old boy carrying an axe was stopped by police in Liverpool.

The tool was seized on Canal Bank in Vauxhall at about 19:00 BST on Tuesday by police community support officers.

No arrests were made and the incident was dealt with at the scene, Merseyside Police said.

The force said officers were "carrying out inquiries around safeguarding issues" and would be "liaising with partners to ensure the boy's safety long term".