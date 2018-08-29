Boy, 9, found carrying axe in Liverpool
- 29 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A nine-year-old boy carrying an axe was stopped by police in Liverpool.
The tool was seized on Canal Bank in Vauxhall at about 19:00 BST on Tuesday by police community support officers.
No arrests were made and the incident was dealt with at the scene, Merseyside Police said.
The force said officers were "carrying out inquiries around safeguarding issues" and would be "liaising with partners to ensure the boy's safety long term".