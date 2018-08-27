Image copyright Google Image caption Fire crews tackled the blaze on St Oswalds Street

A flat fire in Liverpool which killed a man and left a woman critically ill was probably caused by a cigarette, emergency services said.

Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire and Rescue said the fire is "believed to have been caused by a cigarette" and was "accidental".

Crews were called to St Oswalds Street, Old Swan, at about 22:45 BST on Saturday.

A man in his 40s was found dead and a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital.