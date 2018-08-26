Liverpool

Liverpool flat fire: Man dies and woman injured

  • 26 August 2018
A man has died and a woman is in a critical condition after a fire in a Liverpool flat.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in St Oswalds Street, Old Swan, at about 22:45 BST on Saturday.

A man believed to be in his 40s was found dead inside while a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital.

Merseyside Police said it was investigating the cause of the blaze and appealed for information.

