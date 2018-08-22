Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Shaun Walmsley was serving a life sentence for murder when he escaped

A convicted murderer who escaped during a prison visit to a hospital has been arrested after being on the run for more than a year.

Shaun Walmsley, 29, was sprung from custody during a visit to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool in February 2017.

Merseyside Police said he was arrested in Leeds on Tuesday.

He will appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates' Court charged with escape from lawful custody.

Walmsley was serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 30 years.

He escaped when two men armed with a knife and a gun confronted guards outside the Liverpool hospital during a visit from HMP Walton.

Walmsley was arrested after armed officers stopped a car in the Harehills area of Leeds.