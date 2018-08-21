Image copyright Google Image caption Jill Sadler was found dead in bed at home in Wastdale Drive, Moreton, Wirral

A father-of-four smothered his estranged wife after drinking up to 12 pints of lager while on a night out, a murder trial jury has been told.

Jill Sadler, 58, was found dead in bed at her home in Wastdale Drive, Wirral at about 05:45 GMT on 18 February, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

David Sadler, 62, admitted unlawfully killing her but denies murder.

The court heard Mr Sadler told a police officer: "I just snapped, I was just fed up with all the pressure."

Opening the prosecution case, Stuart Denney QC told the jury that in the month before Mrs Sadler's death, the family had not only lost their daughter from cancer but also Mr Sadler's father.

Mr Denney suggested this may may partly explain why Mrs Sadler had been drinking before her death.

'Drunk and staggering'

She had been estranged from her daughter and was not welcome to see her in her final days, the jury also heard.

Mr Denney said the Sadlers often went out drinking together and on 17 February they had been to three local pubs.

Mrs Sadler left the Coach and Horses about 22:50 GMT but her husband continued drinking, the court heard.

By the time he left a few hours later he had drunk 10 to 12 pints and was drunk and staggering, Mr Denney told the jury.

At 05:15 GMT he spoke to another daughter and said: "I'm so sorry, it's your mum, come quick. She's dead. I can't believe it."

The court heard that to his son-in-law Ben, Mr Sadler said: "Jill's dead. I did what everyone wanted me to do."

The police arrived and found Mrs Sadler lying on the bed in her attic bedroom. Paramedics began CPR but could not revive her.

The court heard Mr Sadler told a police officer: "I just snapped - she caused the death of my daughter. I was just fed up with all the pressure. She just went for me."

A post-mortem examination found her injuries were "highly suspicious of asphyxia".

The trial continues.