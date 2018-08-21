Image copyright Google Image caption From September firefighters will not operate from the stations between from 20:30 and 08:30 BST

Liverpool's city centre fire station will shut overnight from September after fire chiefs brought forward plans to reorganise the service.

Stations in Wallasey and the city centre will close for 12 hours each night with crews on call from home.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Authority said the move is "the least worst option" in response to government cuts.

But the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said it will increase attendance times and "put lives at risk".

From 10 September, firefighters will operate from the stations from 08:30 to 20:30 BST and be on call at home during the night, according to the Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service risk management plan.

Image copyright PA Image caption The FBU has said Merseyside Fire Service did 'not have the resources' to deal with the Liverpool Echo Arena Fire

A fire authority spokesman said the new system is "more preferable than the outright closure of stations" and modern-day fire cover needs a "Merseyside-wide approach".

He said "Liverpool City will be fully protected overnight" by surrounding stations and the earlier start date was due to "retirement rates" and the FBU's stance against working additional shifts on a voluntary basis.

But the FBU said the latest cuts, resulting in the downgrading of stations, will increase attendance times as fire engines travel from further afield.

Merseyside has had a 52% cut to government support and between 2010 and 2020 will have lost 347 firefighters and 20 fire engines, taking it "beyond crisis point".

Mr Rowe, Merseyside FBU Secretary, said he believes Liverpool will be "the only city centre in the UK without a station providing night-time cover".

He said the changes have been brought forward in "a cynical attempt to undercut public anger" and there is "broad political consensus against the downgrading".

More than 8,000 people have signed a petition against the changes.

Image copyright Chris Jones Image caption Dan Carden MP and Louise Ellman MP backed a moratorium at a public meeting

Five of Liverpool's Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) have written an open letter calling for a moratorium on the issue.

The letter calls on the fire authority to "immediately stop any further cuts or planned downgrading, especially the planned nighttime closure of Wallasey and the city centre stations" while the potential impacts are considered.

About 100 people attended a public meeting organised by Liverpool Riverside and Walton CLPs on Monday evening.

A Merseyside Fire and Rescue Authority spokesman said: "We take on board the concerns expressed by local councillors, the FBU and local MPs."