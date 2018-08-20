Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the car was seen being driven at speed and on the wrong side of the road

A pedestrian has been hit by a stolen car during a police pursuit in Liverpool.

The person was hit on Prescot Road in Old Swan at about 16:00 BST on Sunday and taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The car hit a second car a short time later and the two occupants are thought to have left on foot near Newton Road.

Police said the car came to the attention of officers in Stoneycroft at about 15:50.

During the pursuit, the car was seen being driven at speed and on the wrong side of the road, Merseyside Police said.