Image copyright LDRS Image caption Helen Maloney said residents on her street had received letters

A homeowner has been told she could be breaking the law by parking on her own driveway in Merseyside.

Helen Maloney, of Emmanuel Road, Southport, said she received a letter from Sefton Council as she does not have a dropped kerb and has to drive over the pavement.

About 20 Sefton residents had been sent similar letters, the council said.

The homeowners had been asked to take the "necessary corrective action", a spokesman for Sefton Council said.

The Local Democracy Reporter Service said the letter told residents to "construct a crossing" if they wanted to continue parking on their drives.

Failure to comply could result in the council carrying out the work by default - and recovering the full cost from homeowners.

Ms Maloney said: "The letter said I can't park on my own driveway because I don't have a dropped kerb.

"Apparently, by driving over the pavement in front of my house to get on to my drive, I am breaking the Highways Act."

A spokesman for Sefton Council said: "The continuous driving over pavements can lead to the damage of a footway creating uneven surfaces which can also lead to trip hazards.

"This resident has since been in touch with us with the view of resolving the matter and we await further contact with her."